Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of V opened at $209.34 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.