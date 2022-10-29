Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

