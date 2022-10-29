Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1,168.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE VSH opened at $21.09 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

