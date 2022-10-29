Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vista Energy stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.22. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

