Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.10 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

