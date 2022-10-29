WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

