WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

