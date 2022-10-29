Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after acquiring an additional 750,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 226,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

