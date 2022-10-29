Wedbush Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of WAL opened at $67.10 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 182,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

