Wedbush Weighs in on Sleep Number Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

