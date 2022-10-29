Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.33

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.33 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.