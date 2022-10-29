Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $165.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.43.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $96.38 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.