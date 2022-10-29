West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $203.85

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.85 and last traded at $216.52, with a volume of 10625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.40.

Several research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.99%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

