Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $63.43.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

