WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Up to $148.07

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.07, but opened at $158.16. WEX shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 1,693 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WEX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WEX by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.