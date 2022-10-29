Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 51,483 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

