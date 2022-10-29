William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

GE stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 27,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.