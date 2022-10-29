Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $170.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.
NASDAQ WING opened at $160.75 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 32.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Wingstop by 49.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 87,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
