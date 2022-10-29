Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $160.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WING. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.