WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
WPP Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WPP opened at $44.41 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $83.69.
WPP Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.