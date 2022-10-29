Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,728.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Palladiem LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,033.5% during the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 38,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 36,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

