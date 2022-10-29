XXEC Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.5% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,602,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 141,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.