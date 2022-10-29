Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Xerox by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 1.8 %

Xerox stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.