Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 108,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

