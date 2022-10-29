Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NewMarket by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Trading Up 2.3 %

NEU opened at $303.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.31. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $360.77.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

