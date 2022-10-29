Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after acquiring an additional 153,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,538,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 885,137 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

