Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in St. Joe by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $36.19 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

St. Joe Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

