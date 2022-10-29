Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.