Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MYGN opened at $20.86 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

