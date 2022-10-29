Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $43.82 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,502.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,502.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

