Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 24.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4,372.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 458,281 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

GPRE opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

