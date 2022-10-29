Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 5,580.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Proto Labs stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.27. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.