Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($146.94) to €148.00 ($151.02) in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 2.5 %

L’Air Liquide Profile

AIQUY opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.