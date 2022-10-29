Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,694 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 4,615.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 700,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 685,696 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,990,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341,696 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 243,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

