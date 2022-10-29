Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at $437,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALEX stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

