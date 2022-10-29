Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $430,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $931,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

