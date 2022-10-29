Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,615,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,636,000 after acquiring an additional 869,811 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

