Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cohu to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

