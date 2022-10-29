Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,886,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,550,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.