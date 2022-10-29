Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

Insider Activity

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

