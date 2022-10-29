Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

OXM opened at $100.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

