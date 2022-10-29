Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ePlus by 48.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 240.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 85,154 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

