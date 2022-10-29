Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 655,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

PRA Group Stock Up 2.8 %

PRAA opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

