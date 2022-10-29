Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HNI Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE HNI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92. HNI Co. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

