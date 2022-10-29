Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 215.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

