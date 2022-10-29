Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $21,341,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $7,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ODP by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 144,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

