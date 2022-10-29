Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 1,516,687 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 842,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Price Performance

Dana stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.