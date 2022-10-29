Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 132.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 25.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Sotera Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SHC opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.33. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

