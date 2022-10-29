Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after buying an additional 4,758,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $12,441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 318,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

AKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

