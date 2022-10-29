Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CoreCivic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CoreCivic by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

